SUMMER PATIO AND OUTDOOR DESIGN

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Summer is here, so many people are considering ways to refresh outdoor spaces. Designer, Home Décor and Lifestyle Influencer, Ashley Dixon, teamed up with At Home to share the latest trends for outdoor décor.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..