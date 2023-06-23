Summer Must Haves

Watch Now
Celebrity Reporter Shares Inspiration for Making the 2023 Summer a Smashing Success!
Summer is finally here, so it is important to make the most of the festivals and sun in the fun. Celebrity Lifestyle Expert and Red Carpet-host Valerie Greenberg, joined Michelle Hopkins with inspiration to make the most out of summer. Valerie shares her summer must-have products and hacks to enhance your summer experience by turning a busy lifestyle into quality family time.

For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

