Summer Health Tips with NYT Best-Selling Author Dr. Mike Dow

Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 11:17:51-04

Summer is here, and with its longer days, more free time, and the opportunity to recharge there are plenty of ways to make a real difference in your daily routine and overall wellness. Psychotherapist and NY Times bestselling author Dr. Mike Dow joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw to remind people how to focus on the positives and enjoy life. To learn more, visit TipsOnTV.com.

Dr. Dow is the author of seven books – including The Brain Fog Fix, Healing The Broken Brain and The Sugar Brain Fix.

He has hosted several television series and is the co-host of the new show ‘Counsel Culture’ coming to Free Vee this fall.

