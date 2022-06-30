Summer Hacks, How-To's and Must-Haves

If you’ve scrolled your social media lately, you know that the tips and ideas in the beauty and lifestyle world are aplenty. But with all the hacks, how-to’s and “must-haves” it is hard to keep up!

Carmen Ordoñez is a TV Host, on-air lifestyle expert and founder of Viva Fashion. Carmen is an expert on all things cool - and lives her life empowering women (and men) to live their best lives with purpose and authenticity. So are you ready for your “Hot Girl (or Guy) Summer,” whatever that means for you? If you need a little help, Carmen has you covered!

For more information, visit: Booking.com, sparkAligners.com, Arnicare.com

#WCPO9Sponsor