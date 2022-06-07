Summer Fun for Kids

Watch
Chuck E. Cheese is kicking off the FUN with their second annual live concert tour with Munch’s Make-Believe Band. Families can enjoy music at outdoor venues across the country.

Alejandra Brady of Chuck E. Cheese shares safe and affordable ideas for parents that kids will love. From June 6 through August 28, Chuck E. Cheese locations across the country will transform into the ultimate summer destination. With exclusive deals, cool new menu items and the Beach Party Bash, this is sure to be a summertime hit!

