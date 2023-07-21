Summer Food Trends with the Dietitian

Summer is here and Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, is sharing the top food and nutrition trends of the season, like OLIPOP -a functional soda that went viral on Tik Tok and offers the experience of enjoying nostalgic soda flavors, without all the sugar and with the added benefits of gut health support. Every can of OLIPOP has 35-45 calories, contains two to five grams of natural sugars, and provides nine grams of prebiotic plant fiber, which is one-third of the daily recommended amount. Enjoy flavors like Strawberry Vanilla, Orange Squeeze, Vintage Cola and Root Beer! In fact, OLIPOP has officially become the No.1 best-selling single-serve root beer at a national retailer—surpassing A&W, the largest root beer supplier in the United States. Pick up OLIPOP in-stores like Kroger, Walmart, Target and more!

#WCPO9Sponsor