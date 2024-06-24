Summer Essentials

Watch Now
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 24, 2024

Summer is in full swing! Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to share her go-to essentials and must-have products for the season.

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 - the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 is perfect for outdoor and indoor play, parties, family get-togethers and all those times when you want to have fun. Go to JengaGiant.com for more information.

TYLENOL® is now making pain relief easier for people who dislike taking pills with TYLENOL® Easy to Swallow. For the first time, TYLENOL® is leveraging Gentleglide™ Technology – which is a coating that activates when wet, so the pill smoothly glides down the throat for a more pleasant swallowing experience. This product can be found in-stores and online at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens.

Secret Whole Body Deodorant is designed with every woman in mind. The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides 72-hour clinically proven odor protection from your pits to your bits! It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream. Find out more information by visiting secret.com.

Thermacell’s best-selling and portable E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller keeps mosquitoes away by creating a 20-foot zone of protection. No need for chemical sprays or lotions. Thermacell repellents are people and pet-friendly and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness.

Thermacell is having a summer-long sale on the E55. Now through July 31, 2024, customers can purchase the E55 for only $29.99, up to 25% off, at all retailers including Amazon.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!