Summer Concert Series at Hard Rock Casino
Posted at 1:46 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 13:46:23-04
Hard Rock Cincinnati is getting in the groove of summer with the Summer Concert Series! The first show this year is Nate Smith on May 31st. Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw spoke with Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati president Justin Wyborn about what concertgoers can look forward to.
To grab tickets or learn more, visit https://casino.hardrock.com/cincinnati/events.
