Summer Beauty, Health and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to kick off your summer.

Minute Ready to Serve Brown Rice & Quinoa microwavable cups are a great choice for easy, better-for-you on-the go meals.

Then if you're looking for immune support, BareOrganics Mushroom Immune Blend is a superfood blend that combines an assortment of organic mushrooms to support immunity.

Plus are your arms looking dry? Shea Butter lotion deeply conditions dry, dull skin to reveal a look that’s luminous and 3x as radiant.

And the cicadas may be gone, but mosquitos are just getting started! Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief, Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.