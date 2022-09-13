Suicide Prevention Month with Cincinnati VAMC

VA uses the month of September to raise awareness of Veteran suicide prevention. We want Veterans to know that although life has its challenges, you don’t have to solve them alone. Don’t Wait. Reach Out.

Veterans don’t always show overt signs of intent to harm themselves before doing so, but there are some behaviors that indicate a risk of self-harm. Veterans and loved ones are encouraged to learn how to recognize the signs of crisis.

Warning Signs:

•Appearing sad or depressed most of the time

•Hopelessness; feeling like there’s no way out

•Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness, or mood swings

•Feeling as if there is no reason to live

•Feeling excessive guilt, shame, or sense of failure

•Rage or anger

•Engaging in risky activities without thinking

•Losing interest in hobbies, work, or school

•Increasing alcohol or drug misuse

•Neglecting personal welfare; a deteriorating physical appearance

•Withdrawing from family and friends

•Showing violent behavior, like punching a hole in the wall or getting into fights

•Giving away prized possessions

•Getting affairs in order, tying up loose ends, or writing a will

Veterans have been trained to carry the heavy stuff, but they don’t have to do it alone. The Cincinnati VAMC has implemented Hope Squad—peer-to-peer outreach that allows Veterans to learn how to respond to someone in crisis.

Suicides tend to occur within 30 days of discharge from a hospital—most of which occur within one week. For one year after a Veteran has been discharged from the Emergency Department after presenting warning signs of self-harm, the Cincinnati VAMC Caring Contact team will send those Veterans positive messages and encourage follow-up treatment.

On July 16, 2022, the Veterans Crisis Line adopted a new number: Dial 988 then press 1. Though the number has changed, the Veterans Crisis Line dedicated service is still the same. The new, shorter number directly addresses the need for ease of access and clarity in times of crisis, both for Veterans and non-Veterans alike. The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7, 365 days a year to provide confidential crisis support to Veterans and their loved ones.

For more information about what you can do now to help prevent Veteran suicide later, visit va.gov/reach

