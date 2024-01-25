Watch Now
Subway Sidekicks

Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 13:39:08-05

Subway has reveled their Sidekicks! It's an irresistible collection of three new footlong snacks!

The Cinnabon Footlong Churro for $2, is baked to perfection, served warm and topped with Cinnabon’s world-famous cinnamon and sugar blend. Now for those looking for a more savory snack – then you’ll want to get an Auntie Anne’s Footlong pretzel for $3. It’s a twist on Auntie Anne’s buttery and salty classic pretzel. You can pair the Footlong Pretzel with any of Subway’s popular sauces - most choose Subway’s Honey Mustard, but if you want something different there’s always Garlic Aioli or even Sweet Onion Teriyaki.

Everyone knows how amazing Subway cookies are - but did you know Subway sells more cookies than any other restaurant in the U.S.!?! Well now they have kicked it up a notch. Now they have a Subway Footlong Cookie for $5 – it’s thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chip and best of all, it’s served WARM.

You can taste the sidekicks today at your nearest Subway. To learn more about Sidekicks and to place an order for pickup or delivery, visit Subway.com

