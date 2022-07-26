Stuff The Bus Challenge with Chick-Fil-A NKY

Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A® restaurants are holding their annual “Stuff The Bus Challenge” to provide supplies to area schools!

Northern Kentucky community members who donate five or more school supplies from the list will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich. The annual program continues to grow exponentially. In 2019, more than 22,224 school supply items were donated. (The program was paused during the pandemic.) The Northern Kentucky school districts competing for the most supplies, and a $1,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, include: Boone County, Campbell County, Kenton County, as well as the independent school districts of Bellevue; Covington; Dayton; Newport, Southgate and Walton-Verona.

When:

Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

What School Supplies To Donate:

Bring any five requested school supplies to receive your free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich voucher. This year, schools and Chick-fil-A ask that the community only donate these requested items:

• Pencil boxes/pouches

• Dry erase markers

• Packs of pencils

• Composition books

• ½” or 1” 3-ring binders Please only bring requested supplies.

Chick-fil-A promotional cards available while supplies last. Maximum of three promotional cards per family.

Where:

All Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A locations are accepting donations for all school districts. Be sure to designate your favorite school district when you drop off your donation at whichever Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A is closest to you in Fort Wright, Florence (Houston Road or Mall Road) and Newport.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A Greater Cincinnati | Northern Kentucky, visit cfacincynky.com