Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Stress-Free Summer Travel Hacks

Travel expert and journalist Tykesha Burton joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle with her top tips for making your summer travels stress-free and unforgettable!
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Get Ready for the Ultimate Summer Adventure! Travel expert and journalist Tykesha Burton joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle with her top tips for making your summer travels stress-free and unforgettable! From pre-trip prep to packing hacks, Tykesha has the insider secrets you need to maximize your adventure. 🎒✨ Learn more at www.Cricut.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!