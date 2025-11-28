Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strengthening social bonds during the holidays

You never know who might be feeling isolated this time of year. A call or handwritten note can remind someone they matter. Get more mental well-being resources at UHC.com.
The holidays are a time to slow down, reconnect, and strengthen the relationships that support our well-being. Research shows that strong social ties help improve mental and physical health, especially for young adults who may be facing behavioral health concerns. Simple actions like meaningful conversations, shared traditions, and moving together can help deepen bonds and ease feelings of loneliness. If you or a loved one feels overwhelmed, reach out to a provider or explore available tools.

To explore resources and tips for supporting your mental well-being, visit UHC.com.

