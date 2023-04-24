Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Stop Sweating Your Finances: April Is Financial Literacy Month

Stop Sweating Your Finances
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:29:57-04

Burnout from work and money stress is at an all-time high for young women. That combined with inflation on basic essentials is enough to make many young professionals feel strained.

Secret Deodorant is hoping to help change this narrative. Just in time for Financial Literacy Month this April, the company Secret Deodorant is introducing a multi-year financial empowerment initiative that starts by providing 1 million young women with access to in-depth financial courses and training resources developed and led by highly-renowned female financial experts. Marsha Barnes joined Michelle Hopkins to share personal finance tips and more details on Secret’s financial empowerment initiative.

Learn more at www.Secret.com/MoneyMoves

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.