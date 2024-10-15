Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Stop Home Title Theft Before It’s Too Late

Stop Home Title Theft Before It’s Too Late
Posted
and last updated

Home title theft is a growing threat as criminals exploit gaps in the legal system to steal your property without you knowing. They can use your home’s title to take out loans, leaving you with a legal and financial mess. Art Pfizenmayer, Senior Security Adviser at Home Title Lock, explains how criminals do this and what homeowners can do to protect their property. With Home Title Lock, you get 24/7 monitoring of your home’s title, immediate alerts to any suspicious changes, and guidance on how to fix potential issues before they escalate into legal nightmares.

Sign up now at www.HomeTitleLock.com and use the code "PROTECT" for 30 days of free coverage. You’ll receive a copy of your title and its history, plus immediate protection from title theft.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

WATCH THE BLINK PARADE LIVE THURSDAY AT 8PM ANYWHERE YOU STREAM WCPO 9 OR WATCH OUR REBROADCAST FRIDAY AT 7PM ON WCPO 9