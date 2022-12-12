Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Stock Up on Holiday Must-Haves

Stock Up on Holiday Must-Haves
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 11:16:05-05

Whether it’s over the hills to grandmother’s house or the family is coming for the holiday, a new survey reports that at least 30% of Americans will be attending or hosting not just one but MULTIPLE holiday gatherings this season.

And while the holidays may be filled with joy, it can also come with stress on consumers wallets. According to recent reports, shoppers are more budget conscious than last holiday, which means they’re looking for ways to celebrate and entertain that won’t break their Christmas budgets.

To learn more, visit www.SamsClub.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.