Sticking to a Budget This Holiday Season

Nearly half of Americans say they plan to spend more this year on the holidays to make up for the lack of celebration last year, according to a study by Affirm. We got some tips from Ashely Feinstein Gerstley from The Fiscal Femme on how to make and stick to a budget so you don't end up overspending this season.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 12:50:56-04
Nearly half of Americans say they plan to spend more this year on the holidays to make up for the lack of celebration last year, according to a study by Affirm. We got some tips from Ashely Feinstein Gerstley from The Fiscal Femme on how to make and stick to a budget so you don't end up overspending this season.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team