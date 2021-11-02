Sticking to a Budget This Holiday Season

Nearly half of Americans say they plan to spend more this year on the holidays to make up for the lack of celebration last year, according to a study by Affirm . We got some tips from Ashely Feinstein Gerstley from The Fiscal Femme on how to make and stick to a budget so you don't end up overspending this season.

