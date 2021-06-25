Watch
Step Up for Summer with UnitedHealthcare

Step Up for Summer with UnitedHealthcare
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 22:03:33-04

Here’s your chance to break a Guinness World Records title achievement this summer – and enter to become eligible for a chance to win one of more than 100 fitness-related prizes – with UnitedHealthcare and golf star Rory McIlroy. For official rules and to learn more, go to: uhcstepup.com #UHCStepUp

