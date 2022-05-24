Stem Cures with Dr. Sairam Atluri

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Low back pain is the most expensive medical condition in the United States with over 200 billion dollars spent every year in treatment of the various causes of the pain. Cincinnati Dr. Sairam Atluri joined us in studio to tell us about a new treatment that has patients coming from all across the country.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray