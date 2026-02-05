Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Staying on track with protein-forward eating

A new pilot clinical trial looks at how diets higher in protein and fiber may help people using GLP-1 medications lose weight while retaining muscle. Learn more at www.atkins.com.
For people using GLP-1 medications, food choices can still play an important role in weight loss success. A new pilot clinical trial suggests diets higher in protein and fiber may help support muscle retention while losing weight. Registered dietitian Gillean Barkyoumb highlights how the Atkins way of eating makes it easier to get protein and fiber without exacerbating stomach discomfort. Learn more at www.atkins.com.

