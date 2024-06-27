Stay Connected with Soccer’s Biggest Event of the Summer with Total by Verizon’s ‘Text-to-Sign’ Campaign!

As the world’s eyes turn to the United States for soccer’s biggest event of the summer, fans across North and South America are uniting in their passion for the game. Total by Verizon is here to make sure no fan is left out, whether they're in the stadium or watching from afar.

Total by Verizon has launched an innovative ‘Text-to-Sign’ campaign that lets you support your favorite teams and players, even if you can't be there in person. Simply text your message to 1-855-504-SIGN and your message could be displayed on signs at key matches throughout the tournament.

For more details, visit Total by Verizon on Instagram (www.instagram.com/totalbyverizon)

#WCPO9Sponsor