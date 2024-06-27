Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Stay Connected with Soccer’s Biggest Event of the Summer with Total by Verizon’s ‘Text-to-Sign’ Campaign!

Stay Connected with Soccer’s Biggest Event of the Summer with Total by Verizon’s ‘Text-to-Sign’ Campaign!
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 27, 2024

As the world’s eyes turn to the United States for soccer’s biggest event of the summer, fans across North and South America are uniting in their passion for the game. Total by Verizon is here to make sure no fan is left out, whether they're in the stadium or watching from afar.

Total by Verizon has launched an innovative ‘Text-to-Sign’ campaign that lets you support your favorite teams and players, even if you can't be there in person. Simply text your message to 1-855-504-SIGN and your message could be displayed on signs at key matches throughout the tournament.

For more details, visit Total by Verizon on Instagram (www.instagram.com/totalbyverizon)

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!