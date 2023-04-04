Watch Now
Stay Ahead Of The Game And On Top Of Your Health At Mercy Health's Center Of Excellence

Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 12:43:32-04

Chief Medical Officer for FC Cincinnati, Dr. Matthew Busam highlights the performance based physical therapy available to the general public at Mercy Health's Center of Excellenceat FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.

To learn more, visit mercy.com/cincinnati-orthopedics or call 513-347-9999

