Start at the End - It's How the Smart Ones Win

You’ve heard it before: “Visualize the life you want.” Great advice — but not enough on its own.

To turn a dream into reality, you need a strategy. I call it REO: Reverse Engineered Outcomes. It’s how successful people work backward from the life they want and create a step-by-step plan to get there.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Define the Outcome

Be specific. Don’t just say, “I want to be successful.” Do you want to retire at 60? Own your home? Travel every year? Name it clearly.

Step 2: Focus on Solutions

If you’re behind on savings, don’t dwell. Look forward. Can you earn more? Trim spending? Find what can be done.

Step 3: Find Your Strengths

What’s working already? Are you paying off debt? Contributing to retirement? Build from your momentum.

Step 4: Refine and Build

Double down on what’s going well. Small wins add up over time — especially with money.

Step 5: Decide Intentionally

Make choices that support the life you want. Clarity leads to confidence — and better decisions.

Step 6: Take Action

No plan works without movement. Even one small step today puts you closer to your goal.

You don’t build wealth by accident. You build it with intention.

Start at the end, reverse engineer your goals, and take control — one smart step at a time.

