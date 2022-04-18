Spring Spruce Up and Cleaning with Tad Starsiak

Spring is in full bloom, but it’s not too late to get going on spring cleaning. Here to help is Tad Starsiak – the personable carpenter from the HGTV show Good Bones. Tad is part of the rehab team that brings new life to old homes, so he knows a few things about sprucing up a home. Check it out and learn some helpful tips from Tad!
#WCPO9Sponsor
Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 12:00:22-04
Spring is in full bloom, but it’s not too late to get going on spring cleaning. Here to help is Tad Starsiak – the personable carpenter from the HGTV show Good Bones. Tad is part of the rehab team that brings new life to old homes, so he knows a few things about sprucing up a home. Check it out and learn some helpful tips from Tad!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team