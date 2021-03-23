Spring Home Maintenance Projects Everyone Can Do

Spring has sprung, and for many that means tackling home maintenance projects. That task can often be daunting as many of us tend to bite off more than we can chew. But home maintenance projects don't have to be complicated. Here are four easy projects throughout the house from home improvement & lifestyle expert, Kathryn Emery.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.