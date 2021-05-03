Spring DIY Projects to Boost Your Curb Appeal

Whether you are a first time home owner or just bought the life long house of your dreams, it's important to keep that home in tip top shape to maximize its value and make it the best fit for you and your family. Luckily you don't need to call in the experts, there are many projects you can do on your own that will save you money, increase your home's curb appeal and celebrate 2021's hottest trend: outdoor living!
Kathryn Emery visited us to show off four great home tips for outdoors. For more information go to Kathryn’s website www.bethebesthome.com.
Posted at 8:59 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 08:59:03-04
Whether you are a first time home owner or just bought the life long house of your dreams, it's important to keep that home in tip top shape to maximize its value and make it the best fit for you and your family. Luckily you don't need to call in the experts, there are many projects you can do on your own that will save you money, increase your home's curb appeal and celebrate 2021's hottest trend: outdoor living!
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team