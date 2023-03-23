Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Spring Clean Your Green with Simple and Helpful Hacks

Spring Clean Your Green with Simple and Helpful Hacks
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 10:28:39-04

According to a recent survey, 76% of Americans say they made at least one financial mistake in 2022, leaving them unhappy with the financial outcome of their decision. While coming to terms with potential, financial “missteps,” as well as inflation causing a steep rise in prices, and the otherwise uncertain economic landscape, this spring is an ideal time for you to take a fresh look at their financial house.

Credit Karma consumer financial advocate Courtney Alev joined Pete Scalia to discuss some of the habits that may have taken you off path this past year. She also shares tips to stay financially fresh in the season ahead.

For more information, visit www.CreditKarma.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.