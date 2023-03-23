Spring Clean Your Green with Simple and Helpful Hacks

According to a recent survey, 76% of Americans say they made at least one financial mistake in 2022, leaving them unhappy with the financial outcome of their decision. While coming to terms with potential, financial “missteps,” as well as inflation causing a steep rise in prices, and the otherwise uncertain economic landscape, this spring is an ideal time for you to take a fresh look at their financial house.

Credit Karma consumer financial advocate Courtney Alev joined Pete Scalia to discuss some of the habits that may have taken you off path this past year. She also shares tips to stay financially fresh in the season ahead.

