Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Spring Clean Your Finances with Northwestern Mutual

Spring Clean Your Finances with Northwestern Mutual
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 11:46:25-04

April is Financial Literacy Month which makes it a great time to do a little “spring cleaning” on your finances and tidy up so that you can live life to the fullest throughout the year. Some financial tasks only need to be addressed once in a while, like filing your taxes. However, there are others that you’ll want to attend to more frequently.

Rebecca Stewart, a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual provides tips on the most important things you should do during the month to get your financial house in order.

For more information, visit northwesternmutual.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.