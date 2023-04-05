Spring Clean Your Finances with Northwestern Mutual

April is Financial Literacy Month which makes it a great time to do a little “spring cleaning” on your finances and tidy up so that you can live life to the fullest throughout the year. Some financial tasks only need to be addressed once in a while, like filing your taxes. However, there are others that you’ll want to attend to more frequently.

Rebecca Stewart, a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual provides tips on the most important things you should do during the month to get your financial house in order.

For more information, visit northwesternmutual.com

#WCPO9Sponsor