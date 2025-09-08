Spotting and stopping back-to-school scams
Prev
Next
Scammers are targeting students and parents this school year. Learn how to spot fake offers, avoid pressure tactics and protect your information.
Posted
Scammers are targeting students and parents with fake job offers, overpriced deals and urgent-pressure tactics. An expert from Capital One shares warning signs to watch for and how to protect your information. Visit capitalone.com/stopscams for more.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..