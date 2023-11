With children back in class and back in sports, many schools are requiring a sports physical form to participate. But did you know this is a great opportunity to learn so much more about your child’s overall health? Dr. Steven Spalding, chief medical officer for AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio, spoke with Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw about the differences between annusal checkups and sports physical.

To learn more about Amerihealth Caritas Ohio, visit amerihealthcaritasoh.com

#WCPO9Sponsor