SPENGA: The Full-Body Workout You've Been Looking For

Lace up your sneakers, it's time to get up and get moving at SPENGA. It stands for spin, strength, yoga and this three pillar workout will never leave you with a plateau effect in your fitness. Allie put the workout to the test!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.