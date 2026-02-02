Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spectrum partners with nonprofits to strengthen digital education

Digital skills matter at every age. Spectrum Digital Education partners with nonprofits to support learning, access, and opportunity across the community.
Spectrum Digital Education is helping people do more than get online — it’s giving them the skills to succeed in today’s digital world. Through grants to nonprofits, seniors learn to use smartphones, computers, and apps safely, and students gain access to technology for schoolwork and career prep. Classes cover topics like cybersecurity, building confidence to navigate the internet.

Since its launch, Spectrum Digital Education has invested over $12 million, supporting 200+ nonprofits and reaching 200,000 people. The 2026 grant cycle opens Feb. 2 — nonprofits with a vision for digital learning can apply to make an impact. Learn more: https://corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants

