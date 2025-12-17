Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Spectrum makes seamless entertainment easy

Spectrum’s seamless entertainment brings together live TV and your favorite streaming apps in one place, saving customers more than $100 each month.
Spectrum makes seamless entertainment easy
Posted

Spectrum’s seamless entertainment brings together live TV and your favorite streaming apps in one place, saving customers more than $100 each month. With eligible Spectrum TV plans, get Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, ESPN Unlimited, Peacock, and more included at no extra charge, all accessible through the Spectrum App Store or built into the Xumo Stream Box. Activate, upgrade, or add services easily without juggling logins. Whether it’s catching the UC Bearcats game or watching your favorite series, Spectrum delivers it all with its fiber network. Visit Spectrum.net or stop by a your local Spectrum store to learn more.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM