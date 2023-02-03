Special Gifts To Inspire Valentine’s Day Romance

SUGGESTIONS FOR THE PETS WE LOVE

Showering those pets with love this Valentine’s Day with Stella & Chewy’s. The leader in raw pet food, their freeze-dried raw offerings like their meals, toppers and treats make it easier than ever to feed your pets a raw diet as nature intended. Dogs will go wild for these Stella & Chewy’s freeze-dried raw heart treats, made with love and packed with protein in three flavors – beef, lamb and chicken. From dinner morsels, freeze-dried raw patties and dinner dusts easily add some love to either a dog or cats diet. Visit stellaandchewys.com to learn more.

A TRADITIONAL GIFT THAT IS ALWAYS A HIT

Lindt LINDOR truffles are the irresistible, smooth-melting indulgence for anyone’s Valentine. Their seasonal, limited-edition flavors Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate and Dark Strawberry Chocolate flavors are back just in time for Valentine’s Day alongside their iconic Milk Chocolate truffles and Assorted Milk Chocolate LINDOR truffles. All can be found at www.lindtusa.com and retailers nationwide in special festive packaging. Perfect for a Valentine or Galentine, so grab some today, while supplies last!

A UNIQUE GIFT FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

Named the best language learning app by CNN, Rosetta Stone is a unique Valentine’s Day gift for someone who values experiences. Learning a new language is a great way to get more out of travel or to connect better with loved ones who speak other languages. Rosetta Stone has 25 languages to choose from, including the ‘romance languages’ like Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese; or try them all with their Lifetime Unlimited Languages subscription, which is 40% off from Feb. 8th through Valentine’s Day! For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com

SUGGESTIONS FOR CELEBRATING VALENTINE’S DAY

This Valentine’s Day support the holistic wellness of loved ones with TrueYou. They have just launched their first beauty and body care products. These are a unique assortment of clean-crafted body washes, scrubs, lotions, body butters and more. Find them exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe stores or at VitaminShoppe.com. Many of these products are enriched with a proprietary, nourishing formula called the Core 5 Nutrient Complex, including advanced ingredients like collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate, brighten and improve the appearance of skin.

