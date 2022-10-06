Solving the Dinner Dilemma

Every day millions of American households find themselves wondering: “What should we make for dinner?” It’s a challenge that has busy moms and dads always looking for quick and easy solutions to provide nutritious family meals. That’s why we have a super mom and former super model to help.

Catherine McCord, mom, food blogger, former supermodel and creator of Weelicious, has teamed up with Pound of Ground Crumbles to share new ways to create tasty meals in minutes. She shares why this new innovative option is a quick, easy and healthy way to create your favorite recipes, while saving time and money.

For more information, visit www.PoundOfGround.com

#WCPO9Sponsor