Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Snacking with less JUNK

Snacking with less JUNK
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 11:46:30-04

Is an on-the-go lifestyle having a negative impact on your nutrition? Pete Scalia spoke with Registered Dietitian Gisela Bouvier for some convenient, good-for-us snack ideas.

JUNKLESS makes delicious chewy granola bars made with simple, clean ingredients like 100% whole grain oats, real fruit, and contain 34% less sugar than the leading kids granola bar. The name says it all! JUNKLESS has none of that “FAKE STUFF” like artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and NO high-fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils -- but you’d never know because they taste so good and come in some great flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, & Strawberry.

Look for JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars at select Kroger and at JunklessFoods.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!