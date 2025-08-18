Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Smooth wrinkles in minutes

Plexaderm visibly reduces forehead lines, wrinkles, and under-eye bags in just 10 minutes. Try the 6-day trial for $14.95 with free shipping and a money-back guarantee.
Smooth wrinkles in minutes
Posted

Plexaderm is the quick skincare solution you’ve seen on TV and social media and it really works. In just 10 minutes, this serum reduces the look of forehead lines, wrinkles, and under-eye bags. The results last up to 10 hours, leaving you looking refreshed and confident.

Right now, you can try Plexaderm with the 6-day, 6-application trial pack for only $14.95. Shipping is free and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk. Order today at PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-596-0335.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw