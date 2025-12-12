Smile brighter this holiday season with Power Swabs
Prev
Next
Want a whiter smile without sensitivity? Power swabs is offering 50% off, free shipping, and the quick stick for on-the-go stain removal.
Posted
and last updated
Get your smile holiday ready in less than five minutes a day. With power swabs, you can see up to two shades whiter after the first use and up to six shades whiter over seven days. Right now, you can save 50%, get free shipping, and receive the daily quick stick for stain removal on the go. Order today at powerswabs.com and follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/powerswabsmile and Instagram at instagram.com/powerswabs
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..