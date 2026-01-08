Smart tech steals the spotlight at CES 2026

CES 2026 is underway in Las Vegas, bringing together more than 100,000 tech lovers and the latest innovations from across the industry. Jennifer Jolly spoke with Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw about the following smart tech:

• myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock – myQ.com

• Aiper’s Scuba V3 – Aiper.com

• Dolby Vision 2 – dolby.com

• Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 – elgato.com

• TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER – TCL.com

