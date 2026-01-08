Smart tech steals the spotlight at CES 2026
Prev
Next
CES 2026 is packed with smarter tech designed to work faster, look better, and simplify everyday life. From cleaning to viewing and beyond, here’s what’s standing out.
Posted
and last updated
CES 2026 is underway in Las Vegas, bringing together more than 100,000 tech lovers and the latest innovations from across the industry. Jennifer Jolly spoke with Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw about the following smart tech:
• myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock – myQ.com
• Aiper’s Scuba V3 – Aiper.com
• Dolby Vision 2 – dolby.com
• Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 – elgato.com
• TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER – TCL.com
See the full breakdown at Techish.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..