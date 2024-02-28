Watch Now
Smart Solutions for You & Your Family

Every day, families are faced with new challenges - whether it's navigating a child's food allergies or addressing a parent's diminishing hearing. Luckily, there are companies out there dedicated to making our lives easier. With four of the newest innovations to tackle these challenges, we're joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi. For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com ( http://carlyontv.com/) or find Carly on IG @CarlyDorogi

Audien Hearing - audienhearing.com ( http://audienhearing.com/) - also available at Amazon & Walmart

UVceed -
uvceed.com ( http://uvceed.com/)
- MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

Curaprox -
curaprox.us ( http://curaprox.us/)
- MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

SunButter Jammies - available at Kroger and Meijer stores

