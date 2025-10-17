Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smart mom hacks to organize, plan, and enjoy the season

Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio shares her top tips for busy moms, from fun family learning and travel deals to laundry hacks and home safety solutions. Visit TipsOnTV.com for more.
Posted

Being a mom means balancing school schedules, work deadlines, family dinners, and everything in between, but lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio says it doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. She’s sharing her best tips to simplify busy days and make family life more enjoyable.

Turn mealtime into quality time with HP’s free Bite Sized Lessons, which spark engaging conversations for kids and print easily with the HP Smart Tank 5101. When it’s time for a change of scenery, plan a family vacation at Decameron All-Inclusive Resorts and save up to 20% when you book early at TrademarkHotels.com.

Make laundry day easier with Bounce Intense Dryer Sheets, which keep clothes fresh for up to four weeks and reduce static and wrinkles. And for peace of mind, install the GE Outdoor Solar Security Floodlight for a safer, well-lit home.

For details on all these solutions, visit TipsOnTV.com.

