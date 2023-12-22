Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Simplifying Entertainment with Xumo Stream Box

Simplifying Entertainment with Xumo Stream Box
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 10:10:25-05

Spectrum continues to be a leading connectivity provider and technology innovator and is doing a lot to improve the customer experience. The company recently launched Xumo Stream Box, a new way to stream all your favorite movies and shows, including WCPO 9 and Cincy Lifestyle!

Spectrum’s Mike Pedelty joined Pete Scalia to tell us about this exciting new way to watch TV.

To learn more about Xumo and the full suite of Spectrum services, visit Spectrum.com or visit a Spectrum Store throughout the area.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.