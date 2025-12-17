Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Simple ways to manage holiday spending and start 2026 strong

Holiday spending trends show shoppers are becoming more intentional, using discount stores, secondhand shopping and budgeting strategies to stretch their dollars and plan for a stronger 2026.
Simple ways to manage holiday spending and start 2026 strong
Posted

As the holiday season unfolds, shoppers are approaching spending with more intention. With concerns about inflation and tariffs, consumers are being selective about who they shop for and where they spend their money. Many are turning to discount stores, warehouses and secondhand shops to help their holiday budgets go further.

Younger generations are especially embracing secondhand shopping and using AI tools to find gift ideas and better prices. Creating a clear list, setting a budget, and sticking to it can help manage not just gift spending but all the extra holiday costs that add up along the way.

Credit card rewards can also play a role in stretching holiday dollars, offering opportunities to earn rewards that can be used for future purchases or to help cover January bills. Looking ahead, establishing a realistic budget can help consumers enter 2026 with stronger financial health.

Learn more about holiday spending trends, budgeting strategies, and financial planning tools at bankofamerica.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM