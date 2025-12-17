Simple ways to manage holiday spending and start 2026 strong

As the holiday season unfolds, shoppers are approaching spending with more intention. With concerns about inflation and tariffs, consumers are being selective about who they shop for and where they spend their money. Many are turning to discount stores, warehouses and secondhand shops to help their holiday budgets go further.

Younger generations are especially embracing secondhand shopping and using AI tools to find gift ideas and better prices. Creating a clear list, setting a budget, and sticking to it can help manage not just gift spending but all the extra holiday costs that add up along the way.

Credit card rewards can also play a role in stretching holiday dollars, offering opportunities to earn rewards that can be used for future purchases or to help cover January bills. Looking ahead, establishing a realistic budget can help consumers enter 2026 with stronger financial health.

Learn more about holiday spending trends, budgeting strategies, and financial planning tools at bankofamerica.com.

