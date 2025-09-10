Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Simple ways to keep babies safe and healthy this September

Amanda Mushro shares top baby safety tips for parents, from clean medicine choices to allergy prevention, during National Baby Safety Month
Posted

September is National Baby Safety Month, and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw with essential tips for parents. From safe medicine choices to allergy prevention and bath time safety, learn how to keep your baby happy and healthy. Visit www.TipsOnTV.com for more information.

