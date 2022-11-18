Simple Tips to Get the U.S. Recycling the Right Plastics the Right Way

The majority of Americans feel guilty when tossing an item in the trash that could be recycled, but confusion about what types of plastic can be recycled has led to a lack of trust that plastic actually gets recycled. A recent survey revealed that the confusion is widespread, as more than 60% of consumers believe that flexible plastics such as plastic grocery bags and bubble wrap, some of the most common contaminants in today’s recycling stream, are recyclable in their curbside bin.

According to the U.S EPA, only 30% of plastic bottles and jugs get recycled. That low figure is not because they can’t be recycled, but because consumers aren’t putting them in their recycling bins. While nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) are confident in knowing what types of plastics are recyclable, more often than not, they’re recycling the wrong plastics. This America Recycles Day and every day, consumers can be better recyclers and do their part for the environment by recycling plastic bottles and jugs – generally anything with a handle or neck – whenever possible.

Jeremy Walters, Sustainability Ambassador for Republic Services, discussed the state of plastic recycling in the U.S., common recycling mistakes that Americans are making, plus do’s and don’ts for which plastics to recycle.

