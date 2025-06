Looking for a quick way to refresh your look? Plexaderm is a topical serum that visibly reduces under-eye bags, deep forehead lines, and wrinkles in just 10 minutes. It’s easy to apply, requires no doctor visits, and the results can last up to 10 hours. For more information, visit Visit PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-596-0335.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..