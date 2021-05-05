Showering Mom with Love and Gifts this Mother's Day

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This will be a special Mother’s Day as we are able to physically able to connect to mom for the first time in a while. Just in time for Mother’s Day (May 9), we talked to super mom, tech and lifestyle expert Anna DeSouza, who shared some special gifts ideas and ways to honor moms everywhere.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.