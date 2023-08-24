Shoulder Care at Mercy Health

Your shoulder is the most mobile joint in the human body. Think about all the directions you can move your arm, thanks to the flexibility of the shoulder joint. Because of the greater range of movement, the shoulder is more susceptible to injury. Many shoulder injuries are caused by overuse and repetition from athletic activities, occupations, day-to-day chores, as well as accidents and trauma. The team at Mercy Health can help you develop a treatment and rehabilitation that works best for you.

