Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Shoppers cut budgets but still value cotton this holiday season

Holiday shoppers are tightening their budgets but still value quality. Most say they’ll spend less overall but pay more for gifts made from natural fibers like cotton
Shoppers cut budgets but still value cotton this holiday season
Posted

Holiday shoppers are tightening their wallets this year, budgeting an average of $796 on gifts, which is down 6% from last year. But quality still matters. Cotton Incorporated’s 2025 Lifestyle Monitor™ survey reveals that most consumers plan to give fewer but more meaningful gifts, with 65% saying they’ll look for cotton when shopping for clothing.

Learn more about the latest consumer insights at LifestyleMonitor.CottonInc.com and explore cotton gift ideas at TheFabricOfOurLives.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State