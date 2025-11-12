Shoppers cut budgets but still value cotton this holiday season

Holiday shoppers are tightening their wallets this year, budgeting an average of $796 on gifts, which is down 6% from last year. But quality still matters. Cotton Incorporated’s 2025 Lifestyle Monitor™ survey reveals that most consumers plan to give fewer but more meaningful gifts, with 65% saying they’ll look for cotton when shopping for clothing.

Learn more about the latest consumer insights at LifestyleMonitor.CottonInc.com and explore cotton gift ideas at TheFabricOfOurLives.com

#WCPO9Sponsor